The NBA trade deadline is only a couple of weeks away and the Houston Rockets look to be a team that might be making a couple of moves. It’s not so much that they’re looking to add players to the team though. The Rockets are clearly in rebuilding mode and there are a couple of players on the roster that would probably be best suited helping a contending team.

The Rockets have taken some heat this week in the form of John Wall who criticized the losing situation. They have not been shy about what their intentions have been the past couple of seasons when it comes to wins and losses. While it’s understandable to see what the Rockets endgame is, the constant losing does have the potential to create a toxic environment as Wall alluded to.

There is no quick fix for the Rockets who have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. They are near the bottom of the league in both points per game (28th) and offensive rating (3oth). Likewise, they are at the bottom of the league in opponents points per game (25th) and defensive rating (28th). They have an overall record of 10-35 are in last place in the Western Conference standings. This team is going nowhere fast and they should look to offload those veteran players who don’t really serve much of a purpose on the team anymore at the NBA trade deadline.

1 Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon is the top player that the Rockets should move. A 15-year veteran in the NBA, Gordon is still a very productive player and could certainly help a playoff team with some scoring punch off the bench. This season, he’s been averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from the three-point line. He’s started all 39 games he’s played in for the Rockets. He probably isn’t a starting caliber player though on a really good team, the Rockets have been starting him out of necessity.

A Gordon trade would not only allow him to potentially finish the twilight of his career while pursing a championship, it would also open up some much needed playing time for someone like Tari Eason who has been impressive this season. Eason has been averaging 8.0 points per game and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.4 percent from the three-point line.

2 Kenyon Martin Jr.

Kenyon Martin, also known as K.J. Martin, is the second player that could use a change of scenery. He had previously requested a trade from the Rockets, but ultimately rescinded that request. He actually could be a part of the Rockets future considering his age. But the Rockets do have a logjam in the frontcourt and Martin could probably get more minutes on a different team. He’s been having a very productive season to the tune of 11.0 points per game and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from the three-point line.

The Phoenix Suns have been rumored to have interest in trading for Martin and he would help bolster a team that has had a disappointing season despite having strong playoff aspirations. Martin could potentially start for the Suns at power forward as they are currently playing Torrey Craig there and Craig isn’t even a power forward let alone a starting caliber player.

The Rockets have taken some heat this week in the form of John Wall who criticized the losing situation.