The Houston Rockets are in an intriguing situation as the trade deadline of February 9 draws closer. They are 13-38 and at the bottom in the Western Conference. However, there is still intrigue surrounding them since they have Eric Gordon. He’s a seasoned veteran who can aid a playoff team. They also have a number of young players and strong draft resources. Even though the season hasn’t gone as expected for Houston, they can still get something positive out of it. We’ll see if they can get that at the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Rockets would regret.

The Rockets are in a rebuilding and learning phase and have gained valuable insights about their young core. Of course, this includes the growth of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, as well as Alperen Sengun’s impressive improvement.

However, the Rockets still have much to learn. It’s also clear that their rebuild will continue beyond this season. As the trade deadline approaches, General Manager Rafael Stone and the front office aim to acquire more assets for the future. Gordon should be the primary trade asset that will help them get what they want.

We’re talking about a guy with 55 career playoff games. Throughout his career, Gordon has averaged 16.2 points and 2.3 triples per game. He shoots just under 37 percent from three-point range as well. He also has a non-guaranteed salary of $20.9 million for next season, which becomes guaranteed only if the Rockets or wherever he plays next will win the championship.

3 years ago today, Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) scored a career-high 50 PTS on 14-of-22 shooting! The Rockets beat the Jazz without Harden & Westbrook pic.twitter.com/yIrKWhgQ1y — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 27, 2023

With all these said, let’s look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Rockets would regret.

Rockets hold on to Eric Gordon

The development and growth of their young core should be the main priority for Houston right now. Although gifted, youngsters like Porter, Green, Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. would benefit significantly from spending time with more experienced players who have already done it all. A franchise that now seems stuck may benefit from the addition of defensive-minded veterans who can contribute on the field as well as in the locker room.

Sure, Gordon is a veteran, but he doesn’t exactly shine on defense. The Rockets have enough offensive firepower. They need to temper that with defensive discipline.

As such, Eric Gordon should finally be traded this year. The veteran guard has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time now. He is an attractive target for playoff contenders seeking experience. Keep in mind that the Rockets reportedly declined an offer of four second-round picks from the Milwaukee Bucks for Gordon. Instead, Houston is seeking a first-round pick.

However, with Gordon being 34 years old and the Rockets charting a new course, they may have to settle for the best offer available. The Phoenix Suns also have interest in Gordon, but they also want Kenyon Martin Jr. in the mix. And to add one more wrinkle, rumors have spread about James Harden possibly returning to Houston if contract negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers fall through. Take note that Houston is projected to have around $40 million in cap space next year, including Gordon’s non-guaranteed contract. That’s a lot to play around with, especially if the team wants to address the imbalances in their young core.

Remember that Gordon’s trade rumors have been persistent since Houston traded Harden. Although the Rockets have initially asked for a first-round pick in exchange, we feel it’s most prudent for them to compromise at the coming trade deadline. If they hold on to Gordon, that would be a truly regrettable decision.

The league consensus is that a younger player on a more modest contract and some second-round picks may be enough to acquire Gordon. We agree.