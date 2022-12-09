By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are two of the worst teams today, clearly in rebuild mode despite being two of the most consistent playoff teams over the past few decades or so. Nonetheless, player development is of utmost priority, with young stars such as Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Keldon Johnson, among others, on the court on Thursday night to duke it out along with or against each other.

But none of them may be more exhilarating to watch than Sengun.

Alperen Sengun, the 20-year old center, possesses sublime scoring touch, impressive court vision, and incredible footwork, making him one of the most intriguing young prospects in the league. However, Sengun showed that he also has nuclear athleticism as a tool in his back pocket, and Spurs center Zach Collins learned firsthand that the 7’0 Turkish center can fly.

With less than seven minutes to go in the third quarter, Sengun nabbed a defensive board and went coast-to-coast, yamming down a nasty poster jam right over the overmatched Collins, causing the Spurs center to take a nasty spill which caused him to violently whip his head.

OH MY SENGUN 🤯🤯🤯 They really called an offensive foul… pic.twitter.com/0GvjvHmFto — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2022

However, Alperen Sengun’s dunk didn’t count, as the officials waved it off for an offensive foul, perhaps for his use of the off arm to ward off Zach Collins’ contest. Still, that was an incredible sight that probably should have counted for two points given the absurdity of the play, and Rockets head coach Stephen Silas definitely thinks so, as he used up his challenge in an attempt to overturn the call.

However, the officials stood by their decision, giving the Rockets zero points for what was such an incredible play.

This is not the first time a ridiculous poster dunk was wiped off due to an offensive foul. Last year, Anthony Edwards made Gabe Vincent a fellow resident in the shadow realm after Ant almost leapt over the Miami Heat guard entirely.

Alperen Sengun’s dunk could have been a huge momentum boost to the Rockets; instead, the Spurs opened up a double-digit lead after the jam was disallowed. A loss tonight might end up working for Houston in the long run, however, especially if they manage to find themselves in a position to draft Victor Wembanyama.