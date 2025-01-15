Perhaps the only experience more humbling than hitting the NBA's rookie wall for a first-round draft pick is heading to the airport for a G-League stint. Reed Sheppard has taken the bumps, bruises, and some occasional turbulence in stride this season while channeling a bit of Spongebob into daily life. ClutchPoints caught up with Sheppard the newest G-League player of the week after the fueled-up but flawed Houston Rockets dispatched Ja Morant's misfiring Memphis Grizzlies.

Sheppard, the most recent G-League Player of the Week, has posted 30.7 points, 8.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 steals in three games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The rookie's 40.5% mark from beyond the three-point arc is encouraging for Houston. However, Sheppard's stats (3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 32.2% 3PA) in 30 games this season with the Rockets against tougher competition cannot be ignored.

Neither can good advice from NBA veterans. Sheppard still needs time to grow into his expected role with the Rockets next season. The rookie's practical approach to getting better every day depends on being engaged. That is why Sheppard is never seen too far away from any Rockets' huddle.

“I've learned a lot. Obviously the game is a lot different so every day is about learning, coming in a being a sponge to soak everything in that you can,” Sheppard said. “Guys like Aaron Holiday, seeing how they go about their day. It's all about learning as much as I can and becoming a better basketball player.”

The life of an NBA rookie is not just about the games and practices; it's an all-encompassing life-changing lifestyle experience. Sheppard is soaking up those benefits as well. Chartered flights and chatting up future Hall of Famers are just a couple of the fringe benefits afforded to the best ballers.

So what does Sheppard enjoy the most with the Rockets?

“Everything that comes with (being an NBA player),” laughed Sheppard. “The travel. The talent that is around. Every time you walk into the gym, getting to see the best players in the world practice and play. I'm just taking it all in and enjoying every bit of it.”

Despite spending time in the G-League, which for some could be a demotivating experience, Sheppard has embraced every moment with enthusiasm and a learner's mindset.

“I think just showing up every day with a good attitude,” Sheppard replied. “I'm just enjoying it all and being thankful. It's a deep state of gratitude about everything, just focusing and learning as much as I can to become a better player.”

The Rockets (26-12) like the sound of that as Houston has made a significant jump up the Western Conference standings this season. Creating a winning foundation for rookies like Reed Sheppard is crucial to future success. Thankfully, it sounds like everyone is on the same page when it comes to NBA minutes, G-League assignments, and when opportunities will be available.