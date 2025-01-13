Some regular season losses sting a bit more in professional sports, even in the NBA's 82-game slog. It was hard to ignore how Taylor Jenkins used one-word answers after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets on January 9. Thankfully, the Grizzlies (25-14) responded well after a baffling loss to the Rockets (25-12) thanks to Ja Morant's late-game heroics against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Jan. 11). Next up for Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. is a revenge game back in Houston (Jan. 13) with second place in the Western Conference on the line.

A loss could drop Memphis down to fourth depending on how the Denver Nuggets fare. Jenkins has no doubt spent some extra film session time trying to figure out how Ime Udoka is slowing down the Memphis offense. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have led the Grizzlies to a top-four record in the conference standings after 40 games. However, they are just 12-11 against conference foes.

For a team second-to-worst in turnovers it may be time to lean into the pick-and-roll more often, especially in Houston. The Grizzlies have gone away from the NBA's most used action this season but getting some P-n-R repetitions in now, and giving the Rockets a different look, would at least give the coaching staff a larger sample size. Anything to draw Sengun and Steven Adams out of the paint.

This is not to suggest Morant and Jackson Jr. try and brute force a road win by going immediately to a two-man offensive gameplan. Stick to what has been working for the most part. Let Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, and Zach Edey get involved early but get the two stars working together and see what happens. They have not gotten many minutes together compared to other stars due to Morant's injuries.

Throw Zach Edey into more actions as a screener. Let the rookie big man bruise up Adams and Sengun when Jackson Jr. takes a breather. Hiding Edey in the corner for long stretches does Houston a favor. The Grizzlies have got to make the Rockets more uncomfortable for a full 48-minute ride. That has not been the case in the previous two meetings.

Rockets leave Grizzlies to grumble

Memphis actually had a 12-point lead on October 25, 2024, before losing all momentum in a 20-point blowout. Houston got up seven more shots (98-91) and sank them at a better rate (43.9%-41.8%). Meanwhile, the Grizzlies made seven fewer three-pointers (17-10) while almost refusing to make their free throws (22-36).

The Grizzlies got downright dominated on the boards (64-43). The Rockets had 23 offensive rebounds, winning that battle by nine. Turnovers were even at 19 each but Houston was the only team converting opportunities. The Rockets had 29 points from turnovers; the Grizzlies finished with only 13. Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet celebrated on the sidelines as the scoreboard read 128-108 when the fourth-quarter clock hit zeroes.

Game two was tense until the last shot but the Grizzlies fell short at home (119-115). That was to be expected after the Rockets again got up more shots (12). Memphis made more overall (42-41) but Houston won the three-point battle by nine points (13-10).

Jenkins could do nothing but watch as the Grizzlies logged fewer rebounds, assists, steals, and fastbreak points but more fouls. The Rockets had 20 more points off of turnovers (31-11). Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. just had no answer for Sengun (32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists). Rookie big man Zach Edey (four points, three rebounds, five fouls) was ineffective.

Memphis needs more decisiveness on defensive switches, better communication, and a shot contest rate that is more flattering than the turnover rate is concerning. Do all that while keeping Adams and Sengun off the boards and Ja Morant's Grizzlies should have a chance to steal a second road win in a row.

If not, Sengun's Rockets will have won the season series and hold a crucial tiebreaker. That's a tough spot for Jaren Jackson Jr.'s All-Star chances and the Grizzlies considering they have the second-toughest remaining schedule.