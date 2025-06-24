Golden State’s pursuit of Kevin Durant at the trade deadline was ultimately rebuffed, and according to a new report, head coach Steve Kerr may have played a role in the failed reunion.

Durant, who was traded to the Houston Rockets this past Sunday, reportedly declined a potential return to the Warriors due in part to lingering issues with Kerr. The Ringer’s Logan Murdock reported that Durant’s previous frustrations with coaching staffs, including Kerr, influenced his decision.

“Those problems with coaches have followed him on his many stops through the NBA,” Murdock wrote. “Durant’s exit from the Bay Area arguably had more to do with his issues with Steve Kerr than any shouting match with Green. Durant repeatedly complained both publicly and privately about Kerr’s offensive principles during his final season with the Warriors, and he continued to do so even after he left for Brooklyn. The two have since reconciled, but league sources identify Kerr as among the reasons Durant opted not to return to Golden State at the trade deadline.”

Murdock also detailed how Durant had similar clashes with Steve Nash in Brooklyn and more recently with Mike Budenholzer in Phoenix, further reinforcing a pattern of tension with head coaches over offensive strategy.

Steve Kerr cited as key reason Kevin Durant declined Warriors reunion before Rockets trade

Article Continues Below

Durant had been subject to trade rumors since February, with Golden State emerging as one of the more aggressive suitors. However, after Durant signaled disinterest in a reunion, the Warriors pivoted and acquired Jimmy Butler III instead. Golden State ultimately finished the season with a second-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Rockets — now Durant’s new team — completed the 2024–25 regular season with a 52–30 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They were eliminated in the first round by the Warriors after nearly completing a comeback from a 3–1 series deficit, pushing the series to a decisive Game 7.

Durant, 36, was traded to Houston in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round selections. The deal was finalized just days before the Oklahoma City Thunder — Durant’s original franchise — won their first NBA title since relocating from Seattle, defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Finals.

As Golden State turns its attention to reshaping its roster around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green, the team must also weigh its future with forward Jonathan Kuminga, who continues to draw interest from teams like the Miami Heat amid uncertainty about his long-term role.

The Kerr-Durant dynamic, once a celebrated championship partnership, now stands as a key factor in what might have been another high-profile reunion in the Bay Area.