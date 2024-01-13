Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka speaks on return to Boston, and feelings behind the Celtics matchup on Saturday.

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is making his return to Boston after departing from the Celtics in an unusual farewell. Udoka dealt with a scandal as a head coach that led him toward an opportunity in Houston, despite having success with the Celtics. The Rockets are set to face the Celtics on Saturday night. Udoka was asked about his return and what he's feeling heading into the matchup.

“Overall I'd say I'm not too sentimental of a person, and I don't get caught up in anything like that,” said Udoka, per Adam Spolan at Sports Radio 610.

Both Udoka and the Celtics organization seem to have let go of the past and moved on. Udoka is now set with a young team fighting to get into the playoffs and Boston has cemented itself as one of the best in the league. The Celtics have yet to hoist up the Larry O'Brien trophy, but they're inching at that opportunity.

With Udoka's clean slate in Houston, it gave the Rockets a chance to build with a qualified coach. The Rockets are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings with a 19-18 record. They're fresh off a road victory against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Houston catches the Celtics in the midst of their six-game road trip.

It will be interesting to see how Celtics fans react to Udoka's return, but both parties are treating it like just another game. The Celtics will look to bounce back against their former coach after suffering a massive loss to the Bucks on Thursday.