The Houston Rockets will head to Beantown on the heels of a Friday night game to play the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Rockets-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rockets will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back as they are coming off a game with the Detroit Pistons. Therefore, the plane trip from Detroit to Boston will be a quick one, and the Rockets will need to prepare for the best team in the Eastern Conference quickly.

The Celtics lost 135-102 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Initially, they fell into a hole early, trailing 41-23 after the first quarter. The Celtics struggled so badly that they trailed 75-38 at halftime. Ultimately, they tried to battle back but to no avail, as the game was too far gone. Jaylen Brown was their leading scorer with 10 points while shooting 5 for 14. Likewise, Jayson Tatum also struggled, scoring just seven points while shooting 2 for 9. Jrue Holiday scored six points while shooting 2 for 9. Also, Kirstaps Porzingis had six points while shooting 3 for 9. Derrick White added two points while making 1 for 4. Overall, the starters shot 30.9 percent from the field.

The bench was a little better, but only because they had so much playing time. Significantly, Payton Pritchard had 21 points. Sam Huser had 15 points. Significantly, the team shot 37.4 percent from the field, including 25.7 percent from the triples, while allowing the Bucks to shoot 56.5 percent from the field. The Celtics also got embarrassed on the boards, losing 54-31.

The teams split the series last season. Ultimately, the Rockets defeated the Celtics 111-109 at home, and the Celtics defeated the Rockets 126-103 at the TD Garden. The teams have split the last 10 games. Additionally, the Celtics are 3-2 in the last five games at the TD Garden.

The Rockets are 5-8-1 against the spread as a road underdog. Conversely, the Celtics are 11-7 as a home favorite against the spread. The Rockets are 4-5 when playing on no rest. Meanwhile, the Celtics are 13-1 when they have a rest advantage this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Celtics Odds

Houston Rockets: +14 (-110)

Moneyline: +730

Boston Celtics: -14 (-110)

Moneyline: -1150

Over: 229.5 (-105)

Under: 229.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Celtics

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets started the season hot but have slowed down considerably lately. Moreover, they are 4-6 over their last 10 games and have fallen into a play-in spot. But they have thee players that can carry them.

Alperen Sengun is their top player. However, he only has averaged five points and 6.3 rebounds over three career games against the Celtics. Fed VanVleet is their second-best scorer. Furthermore, he has averaged 12.6 points over 20 games against the Celtics. Jalen Green is usually their best player. Therefore, he has tallied 23.8 points per game over four games with the Celtics. But the Rockets will not have the services of Dillon Brooks as he is out with a right oblique strain injury. Therefore, someone else will have to step up. Jabari Smith Jr. may be the guy. Curiously, he has averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds over two games in his career against the Celtics.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can convert their shots and take an early lead. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and do what the Bucks did to the Celtics.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics had their worst shooting performance of the season. Thus, look for them to try and get themselves back on track as they look to hit their shots and avoid timely mistakes.

Tatum had an awful night. However, he has averaged 22 points and 7.1 rebounds per game over 12 contests against the Rockets. But Brown is probably the Rocket king. Significantly, he averaged 41 points over two games against the Rockets last season. Porzingis has averaged 21.7 points and 10.9 rebounds over 10 games against the Rockets. Therefore, look for the Celtics to get him involved. White will want to do more than score two points. So far, he has averaged 13 points in his career against the Rockets.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can actually hit their shots. Then, they need to prevent the Rockets from firing off.

Final Rockets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are better this year. However, they will be coming off a back-to-back game. They will also be facing an angry Celtics team. That spells a recipe for disaster and presents bad things to come for the Rockets. The Celtics cover the spread and win big.

Final Rockets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -14 (-110)