The Houston Rockets were clearly going to be sellers heading into the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and while they didn’t have a complete firesale, they did make one rather large move before the deadline struck. The move, which had quite a lot of moving pieces, saw them reunite with John Wall, who sat out the 2021-22 season while with the Rockets as they looked to get some of their younger players involved.

Many fans initially felt bad for Wall, who wanted to play on a contender after getting stuck with the Rockets for two seasons. But the good news for Wall is that his stay in Houston likely won’t be long, as the Rockets only took him as a salary dump of sorts, and will be waiving Wall shortly after acquiring him.

Via Kelly Iko:

“The Houston Rockets plan to waive John Wall, sources tell The Athletic.”

This is a largely unsurprising move for the Rockets, as they once again simply have no use for Wall. It was surprising to see them even add him in this trade again given how his first stint with the team went, but business is business. And that business will once again see Wall be on the move after an unsuccessful stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Given Wall’s history, he will likely be able to find a new team to join soon, but his role with that team will probably involve him coming off the bench rather sparingly. Still, it’s interesting to see that Wall has once again landed in Houston, but he won’t be there long, and it will be worth keeping an eye out to see where he ends up next.