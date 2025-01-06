Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets secured a crucial home win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, thanks to a familiar performance by backup center Steven Adams. Despite limited playing time this season due to recovery from major knee surgery, Adams made a significant impact.

“That’s who he has been his whole career,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said about Adams, who also excelled in setting solid screens. In just 17 minutes, Adams contributed 8 points and 9 rebounds, with 7 of those coming on the offensive glass. He shot an impressive 75% (3-of-4) from the field, highlighted by a jaw-dropping putback dunk that stunned both fans and teammates at the Toyota Center. The Rockets outscored the Lakers by 17 points during his time on the court.

Over 11 NBA seasons, Adams has posted averages of 9.0 points on 58.8% shooting and 8.1 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound center is widely regarded as one of the toughest and most physical players in the league.

Ime Udoka commends Steven Adams' strong return after his injury

Adams' strong performance helped compensate for a lackluster outing from starter Alperen Sengun, who connected on just 6-of-14 attempts (42.9%) as Houston was outscored by 14 points during his 31 minutes on the floor.

The Kiwi shared that his right knee now feels as strong as it did before his surgery—an encouraging sign that could significantly benefit Houston in the final stretch of the 2024-25 season.

“It's back to normal,” said the 31-year-old after the game. “It's been progressing more and more. We've been keeping an eye on it, and my comfort with the team has just been progressing, as we planned.”

The Lakers stormed back from an early 22-point deficit with scorching perimeter shooting and 16 made 3-pointers, dominating the third quarter. Despite the surge, Houston regained control early in the fourth and managed to secure the win in the final moments.

Amen Thompson's comeback from suspension

Sophomore forward Amen Thompson made a strong impression in his debut as Houston's starting power forward, stepping in for the injured Jabari Smith Jr. Thompson, returning from a two-game NBA suspension, delivered an exceptional performance in the role.

Thompson marked his return with an impressive stat line, recording 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 assists while converting 11 of his 19 attempts (57.9%). Jalen Green spearheaded the Rockets' offense, tallying a game-high 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting (50.0%), including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc (41.7%).

With Thompson and Adams playing crucial roles, Houston dominated the rebounding battle, finishing with a 49-39 advantage over Los Angeles. The Rockets currently lead the NBA in rebounding this season.

Adams and the Rockets, currently sitting at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings, aim to build on their momentum as they kick off a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards (6-27).