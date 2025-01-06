The Houston Rockets came away with a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and it marked the return for Amen Thompson after his suspension for his involvement in an altercation with Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat, and he had a funny admission after the game.

“Those six days I was just reflecting but I'm just happy I'm back,” Amen Thompson said, via Bradeaux on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thompson came back with a bang, turning in a great performance. He scored 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting, and he also grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds. He played 41 minutes as well, playing a big part in the win. He and Jalen Green were the standout performers for the Rockets. Jalen Green scored 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting, while going 5-of-12 from three as well. Fred VanVleet scored 15, while Alperen Sengun also scored in the double digits as well with 14. Steven Adams was big off the bench as well with nine rebounds.

Rockets get back on track with win over Lakers

The Rockers moved to 23-12 on the season with the win over the Lakers. They rebounded from a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks before that game against the Celtics but were coming off of two tough losses against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Heat prior to that.

Houston has a young and talented team that has them firmly in contention in the Western Conference. At 23-12, the Rockets sit in second place in the West, seven games behind the runaway favorite Oklahoma City Thunder. So despite the rough patch that has taken place over the last handful of games for the Rockets, they are still in a great position from a record standpoint in the Western Conference.

Up next is a road game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.