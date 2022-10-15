Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is a magician. He made that abundantly clear with an incredibly wild finish against the Indiana Pacers in preseason.

Early in the first quarter of the game, Green attacked the basket in an attempt to throw a powerful slam. However, Myles Turner was there to stop him, forcing the Rockets star to quickly make an adjustment. What happened next was pure magic, as the second-year playmaker used his left hand to get better control of the ball before launching it to the backboard for the finish.

This finish by Jalen Green was TOUGH 😱pic.twitter.com/nwgduam6gK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 14, 2022

Of course the play drew quite the reaction from fans and experts alike, all taking notice of the strength that Jalen Green showed.

The 20-year-old clearly got stronger, and his offense has elevated as a result. Throughout the preseason, he has been showing everyone he can now finish better over tough defense.

Against the Pacers, Green put on quite the show as well. After his crazy finish, he added another highlight-reel material with a windmill dunk after getting the steal.

Jalen Green with the windmill dunk 😳pic.twitter.com/zqVu8b2NTk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 14, 2022

Green is widely considered the cornerstone of the Rockets alongside 2022 no. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. With the team rebuilding, though, Green has every opportunity to develop his game and take it to new heights.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact his elevated play will have on Houston this 2022-23 campaign, but Rockets fans have every reason to be optimistic about the future of the franchise with him leading the way.