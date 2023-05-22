A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The younger generation in today’s NBA did not get the opportunity to watch Michael Jordan dominate the league when they were growing up. As such, they have had to settle with YouTube videos and documentaries in order to really appreciate why the GOAT is the GOAT. For some other younger studs such as Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green, however, he was blessed with an opportunity to actually work with MJ during one of his basketball camps.

Green recently guested on Paul George’s podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and it was an opportunity for the 21-year-old to share his unforgettable Michael Jordan encounter as a kid. The Rockets stud recalled how he once received the savage treatment from MJ during their first-ever in-person meeting:

“I’m walking to practice from the dorm, I got high socks on up to my knees, baggy shorts — my swag was terrible,” Green said. “I got Adidas slides on and he just walked over to me and was like, ‘You need to take them weak a** Adidas slides off.’

“… I’m a little a** kid, though. He talking about get rid of them weak a** slides. I’m minding my business, I’m happy walking by myself. … I was hella excited.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“[Michael Jordan] just walked over to me and was like 'You need to take them weak a** Adidas slides off.'” Jalen Green’s story about meeting Michael Jordan as a kid is COMEDY 🤣 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/2YWnLp6hvd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

That’s just awesome. Green also said that MJ gave him a pair of Jordan slides to wear, and it was clearly an encounter that has stuck with the Rockets guard through the years. Thanks to his mom, Jalen Green even had photos from the occasion, and the fact that they were able to share it on the video makes this whole thing even cooler.