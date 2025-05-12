Despite the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo has not demanded a trade, the rumor mill is running rampant with speculation that the Milwaukee Bucks may deal the superstar forward. Those rumors heated up on Monday, as the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs were pegged as two teams who check all of the boxes as potential landing spots for Antetokounmpo.

Bobby Marks of ESPN listed all of the reasons why the Rockets and Spurs could be firmly in the mix for the 30-year-old Bucks star. Antetokounmpo should fetch a high price if he does become available via trade. Houston and San Antonio have plenty of assets, as they each draft capital, young players, and some contracts that can make a deal go through.

“We won't list Houston and San Antonio as the favorites just yet, considering Antetokounmpo has not asked to be traded and there is no list of preferred destinations. However, in the case he does, Houston and San Antonio fit all the requirements: draft assets, young players, sizable contracts, and a win-now roster even after trading for Antetokounmpo.”

For the Rockets, the franchise owns plenty of draft capital, including what's projected to be a Top 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, previously owned by the Phoenix Suns. Marks also lists several key players who are on cheaper rookie deals that could sway the Bucks into trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, including Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Shephard, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason. Other notable names to keep in mind are Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks.

As for the Spurs, San Antonio recently traded for point guard De'Aaron Fox during the season. However, the club still has plenty of draft capital to deal away if the team does want to make a trade offer for Antetokounmpo. Marks names some young players that could interest Milwaukee while also revealing some key players with sizeable contracts that would make the deal legitimate. These players include Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Harrison Barnes.