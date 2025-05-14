The Houston Rockets enter the 2025 NBA Draft from a position of strength. On the flip side, they do so with more urgency than ever. A 52-30 regular season saw the Rockets unexpectedly vault into the Western Conference’s upper echelon, securing the No. 2 seed. However, a deflating first-round loss to the experienced Golden State Warriors brought their postseason dreams crashing down. For a team that endured three straight losing seasons after trading James Harden in 2021, this campaign was still a resounding success. Still, contending teams aren’t graded on regular-season growth. They’re judged by playoff breakthroughs.

Armed with the No. 10 pick, Houston now holds a valuable tool to reinforce their young core. Whether they use it or flip it remains to be seen. That said, assuming they keep the selection, we have three names that could make the Rockets even more dangerous in the years ahead.

Recapping a Resurgent 2024-25 Season

The 2024-25 season was a validation of Ime Udoka’s vision and Rafael Stone’s steady hand. After a 41-win season the year before, Houston took the next step by finishing 52-30—good for second place in the West. Their elite defense, versatile wings, and the blossoming of Alperen Sengun as a franchise cornerstone were all pivotal to their success.

Yet their playoff run was short-lived. The Warriors, led by a resurgent Steph Curry, exposed Houston’s inexperience and lack of frontcourt depth behind Sengun. A first-round exit was a bitter pill for a team that spent much of the season dreaming bigger. Still, from a macro view, the Rockets have turned the corner as a franchise.

Now, they face the real test: moving from feel-good story to true title threat. That requires smart moves—like nailing this year’s No. 10 pick. Here we will discuss the Houston Rockets' 3 best options after they got the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Derik Queen – C, Maryland

If Steven Adams walks in free agency, Houston will need depth at center. Even if Adams stays, drafting another versatile big isn’t out of the question. This is especially true with Derik Queen’s offensive polish.

Queen may not have Sengun’s passing wizardry, but he’s a skilled interior scorer. He thrives in pick-and-roll situations and has enough touch to create his own looks in the post. Sure, Queen is slightly undersized at 6'9. However, he uses his body well and has excellent footwork. He’s also a capable passer who could mesh nicely within Udoka’s movement-heavy offense.

What makes Queen particularly attractive is his offensive maturity. He doesn’t need touches to impact the game but can still punish mismatches. He can give Sengun rest without changing Houston’s identity or spacing too dramatically.

Drafting Queen also helps manage the team’s cap flexibility long-term. Rather than overpaying for a veteran big, they’d be developing a cost-controlled frontcourt asset. Queen might also eventually start or anchor bench units in critical playoff minutes.

Kasparas Jakucionis – PG, Illinois

Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis may be the most high-upside swing in this range of the draft. An 18-year-old freshman at Illinois, he displayed flashes of brilliance running the offense in high-leverage situations. His combination of size (6'5), vision, and off-the-dribble shot-making make him one of the most intriguing young guards available.

He’s not a finished product, though—far from it, in fact. Jakucionis struggled with turnovers, decision-making, and consistency from deep. That said, his highlights are undeniable. He is a crafty finisher in traffic and with step-back jumpers. His no-look passes also suggest elite feel. In Houston, he wouldn’t need to carry the offense immediately. That’s key.

With Fred VanVleet providing leadership and shot creation, and Amen Thompson continuing to develop as a playmaker, Jakucionis could be brought along at a steady pace. In time, he could become the high-usage initiator this team currently lacks.

In a best-case scenario, Jakucionis becomes a Luka-lite creator who balances Jalen Green’s slashing. In a worst-case? He’s a microwave scorer off the bench. Either outcome helps Houston.

Collin Murray-Boyles – PF/C, South Carolina

If Houston leans into their identity as a defense-first team, Collin Murray-Boyles should be on their radar. Though not a flashy name, he’s one of the most productive and analytically intriguing players in the class. He defends multiple positions, makes smart reads, and finishes well around the basket. Think of him as a high-IQ role player with a strong motor.

Murray-Boyles is slightly undersized for a traditional center. Still, his toughness and lateral agility allow him to disrupt opposing offenses. He also has soft hands and enough craft to finish against bigger defenders.

This is the kind of player who could plug into Houston’s second unit immediately and make an impact. With Tari Eason recovering from injuries, Murray-Boyles offers a solution. In short: He’s not the sexiest pick, but he’s a winning player. And the Rockets are trying to win.

The Path Forward

The Rockets are no longer rebuilding. They’re competing. And that changes everything. With a top-10 pick in a wide-open 2025 class, they have the opportunity to reinforce their roster with either a plug-and-play contributor or a long-term project who could become a future star.

Whether it’s Queen’s steady interior presence, Jakucionis’ electric upside, or Murray-Boyles’ do-it-all tenacity, Houston’s decision at No. 10 will send a signal. Are they going all-in on now? Or continuing to build for what’s next?

Either way, the pieces are there. The window is cracking open. All they need now is one more right move.