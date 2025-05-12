After the Milwaukee Bucks' latest first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs, it appears that superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has loosened up his stance on staying with the only franchise he's played for so far in his career in the league.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is said to have an open mind about leaving the Bucks via a trade, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. While that doesn't mean that Antetokounmpo will definitely show up in another uniform in the 2025-26 NBA season, the report is a welcome one for teams who have significant interest in trading for the Greek superstar.

The Houston Rockets are a potential trade landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo, a scenario that makes sense for at least a few reasons. But the Rockets can also be intrigued by such possible offseason targets like Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. That being said, people within the Houston organization are rumored to be looking more in the direction of Antetokounmpo than that of Durant's or Williamson's.

Via Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“Of all the possibilities this summer might bring, the idea of the “Greek Freak” donning a Rockets jersey is seen as the most intriguing within the organization. The cost most certainly would be exorbitant, with a collection of draft picks, veterans to make the money work and a young talent or two likely to be part of the package.”

Acquiring someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo via a trade would indeed require front office creativity. The 30-year-old Antetokounmpo's current contract will not expire until the summer of 2028, assuming he picks up his player option worth $62.78 million for the 2027-28 campaign. It carries an estimated cap hit of $54.126 million in 2025-26 and $58.456 million in 2026-27.

While he's already on the wrong side of 30, Antetokounmpo remains one of the absolute elite players in the NBA. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists through 67 games while shooting 60.1 percent from the floor. A young Rockets team with Antetokounmpo as the centerpiece is a salivating thought for many Houston fans, but that is nothing more than just a thought — at least for now.