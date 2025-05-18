May 18, 2025 at 10:13 AM ET

Ahead of his second year in the NBA, Reed Sheppard has not forgotten about his Kentucky origins. Less than two weeks after the Houston Rockets were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors, Sheppard returned to his hometown of London, Kentucky, after it was struck by a severe tornado.

Once the tornadoes hit, Sheppard immediately reached out to his former neighbors to help, according to Facebook user Joshua Maxey, via SB Nation editor Tristan Pharis. Maxey said he told Sheppard his presence would lift the residents' spirits, but that was not enough for the 20-year-old sharpshooter.

Upon returning to London, Kentucky, Sheppard stepped right into the mix without skipping a beat. Maxey shared photos of the shooting guard picking up fallen pieces of destroyed homes, saying they worked together all day. While his presence certainly aided those struggling, he simply saw himself as the same young boy who grew up in the neighborhood and not a budding NBA star.

The tornado passed through parts of Kentucky and Missouri on Friday night, killing at least 27 people. London was hit the hardest. Eighteen of the confirmed fatalities died in Kentucky, though it was not confirmed how many specifically died in London.

Rockets G Reed Sheppard set for breakout year two

As a city with a population of just 8,000, Sheppard is easily one of London's biggest stars. He became a local legend when he decided to stay home and play collegiately at Kentucky before being taken by the Rockets at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

As a rookie, Sheppard averaged just 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 52 outings. However, his potential showed itself in his limited opportunities. In three appearances with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets' G-League affiliate, he posted 30.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game in 35.5 minutes.

After a strong showing in the 2024 NBA Summer League and the subsequent preseason, many expected Sheppard to hit the ground running. He struggled to find time in the Rockets' deep backcourt rotation but is primed for a breakout sophomore season. Following its loss to the Warriors, Houston is signaling changes ahead in the offseason, potentially clearing a path for younger players like Sheppard and Cam Whitmore.