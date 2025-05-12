The Houston Rockets probably exceeded every expectation that they had coming into the year, as they finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in a competitive Western Conference. The youth movement of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and others worked out, while they had a mix of veterans such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks who helped the team to the next level.

Unfortunately, their inexperience showed in the first round of the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors, and they lost in seven games. The Rockets now have a crucial offseason where they could upgrade their roster, and certain names have come up. Throughout the season, Devin Booker was a name that came up, but it looks like they've moved their focus elsewhere, according to The Athletic.

“The Rockets have previously held serious interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker, but team sources said that is no longer the case,” The Athletic wrote. “Not only do team officials still have faith in Jalen Green, who is five years younger than Booker and $66 million cheaper over the next three seasons, but also Booker’s struggles last season shifted the thinking on this front.”

With the belief that Green can bounce back from the playoffs and continue to develop, it seems like they'd rather ride with him than trade for Booker.

Who could the Rockets trade for in the offseason?

The Rockets have the necessary pieces on the team to make a deal for a big star, and there are a few names on the table who could be in consideration. One name that was thrown out was Zion Williamson, but it seems like they're not interested in making a deal for him either.

“As for Williamson, who has spent the majority of his first six seasons falling short of expectations while experiencing health issues along the way, team sources said the Rockets see him as too risky,” The Athletic wrote.

With the news of Giannis Antetokounmpo looking to explore his options for his future, the Rockets could be intrigued by making a deal for the star. Kevin Durant is also a name to look out for if the Rockets want to trade for a star, but it seems like they could be more interested in Antetokounmpo.

It will be interesting to see what the Rockets decide to do, and this could be a pivotal offseason for them as they try to take the next step.