Another day, another Jimmy Butler-Michael Jordan record. It’s beginning to sound like a broken record right now, which obviously speaks volumes of the amazing things the Miami Heat star has been doing in the NBA Playoffs thus far. I mean, you have to be doing something right if you’re constantly joining the GOAT on all sorts of historic lists and all-time records, right?

This time around, it’s all about Butler’s insane numbers in what has been a truly blistering postseason run for the six-time All-Star. At this point, MJ is the only other player not named Jimmy Butler to have produced these averages in the playoffs:

Jimmy Butler is just the 2nd player in NBA history to average this line in a playoff run 🔥 – 30+ points

– 5+ rebounds

– 5+ assists

– 2+ steals

– 50+ FG% The other player is Michael Jordan, who did it 3 times in his playoff career. (via @Stathead) pic.twitter.com/uUq2GnhYPT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

That’s simply amazing. It’s no surprise that the Heat are now being touted as the greatest No. 8 seed of all time, and it clearly has a lot to do with Butler’s heroics.

Jimmy Buckets stepped it up yet again on Friday night with another massive performance for Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Butler willed his team to a 111-105 victory, en route to establishing a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. The Heat took the first two games on Boston’s own home court, and now the series shifts to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.

Let’s not forget that Miami was given just a 3% chance to come out of the East Finals by the so-called experts. They are now well on their way to defying the odds yet again, and it has been Jimmy Butler aka Michael Jordan Jr. who has been at the forefront of this wild run.