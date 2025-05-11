Recently, the Houston Rockets' season came to an end with a Game 7 loss at home to the Golden State Warriors. Almost immediately, fans began speculating on trades to help out the Rockets' half-court offense after the abysmal showing from Jalen Green in his first postseason appearance.

One popular name that came up was that of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who saw his own team suffer through a disastrous 2024-25 season and is widely expected to be on the move this summer.

However, recently, Rockets insider Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire threw some cold water on those rumors, via Hoopshype.

“Let’s address the elephant in the room with Kevin Durant. They expect the Suns to reach out to them for the obvious reason they have the picks and on paper there’s a fit, but it’s doubtful,” said DuBose, per Yossi Gozlan on YouTube. “No one will rule it out, but it’s doubtful that the value will be in alignment in terms of what the Suns are looking for, what makes sense for them, and what the Rockets are willing to give up, both in terms of younger players or pick assets and also the matching salaries to get anywhere near KD’s 50-something million dollar salary for next year.”

DuBose also added that “they really believe in this core and the timeline that they’re on.”

A big decision for the Rockets

There's no denying that the Rockets need some additional shot creation on their roster after that flaw was thoroughly exposed in their playoff loss to the Warriors.

However, there are numerous examples of young teams in recent trying to fast-track their path to contention and ultimately paying the price for it, with Durant's Suns ironically being one of them.

At age 23, it's not impossible that Jalen Green could bounce back from this horrific series and become that go-to guy for the Rockets moving forward. Also, if Amen Thompson were to develop a jump-shot, or Jabari Smith an off-the-dribble game, that could help alleviate the issue for the Rockets.

Whatever they do, it's appearing less and less likely that a trade for Durant is on the horizon.