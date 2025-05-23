Brittney Griner is feeling more positive than ever as she begins her first season with the Atlanta Dream.

Griner spent her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury from 2013 to 2024. She won a title in 2014, shining as one of the team's best players throughout her time there. However, she decided to take her talents to Atlanta, signing a one-year deal with the Dream.

As a result, she had to move from the western half of the country to the eastern side. Moving to Atlanta was a big change for her, but it was one that she welcomed with open arms, according to The Athletic's Ben Pickman.

“After training camp practices, she routinely returned home and folded into a new favorite chair on the back porch of her home in Atlanta’s suburbs, and relaxed alongside Cherelle and Bash. She watched squirrels running across her backyard and heard birds singing,” Pickman reported.

“It seems so small, but those things mean a lot to me,” Griner said. “That’s my peace, and I have it right here. It’s given me new life.”

What lies ahead for Brittney Griner, Dream

It's clear that Brittney Griner is loving her new life with the Atlanta Dream so far.

Two games into the 2025 WNBA season, Griner has been excellent to start her first season with the Dream. She is averaging 19.5 points, eight rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a block per game. She is shooting 51.7% from the field and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

Griner looks to help Atlanta return to elite status. They finished with a 15-25 record in 2024, losing their best-of-three first-round series against the eventual champions New York. The Dream are 1-1 to start the 2025 campaign, losing to the Washington Mystics on May 16 before beating the Indiana Fever on May 20.

Following Thursday's rematch with the Fever, the Dream will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Dallas Wings on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET.