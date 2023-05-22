Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is a polarizing young star, having experienced extreme highs and bitter lows early in his NBA career.

However, as one the most talented scorers and the league and a great athlete as well, Green has the potential to be one of the best players in franchise history. Consequently, the development of the 21-year-old should be prioritized by not just the Rockets organization, but by Green himself.

To that point, it sounds like Green — who averaged 22.1 points per game in the 2022-23 season — already has a couple of ideas in mind.

Making an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Green reveals that he would like to learn from eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving as he continues to work on his craft (h/t Rockets Fuel Podcast).

“I think I’ma stand on Kyrie [Irving],” says Green. I want to learn from Kyrie if I can.”

Jalen Green talks about wanting to get with Kyrie Irving and learn some of his bag, his footwork, his reads, what he sees and they advise him to hit him up “Don’t’ let him get out the NBA where he’s doing all his woke sh**” “Don’t let him get too deep in his sage” 😂#Rockets pic.twitter.com/YzH0shQveB — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) May 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s tapped in with me,” Green reveals. “I got his number. We text each other. He talks to me after games too but that would be somebody I want to learn from… get some of his bag.”

When asked what he would like to learn from Irving specifically, JG4 tells the co-hosts, “probably just like footwork. How he reads… what he’s seeing.”

Irving draws a considerable amount of media attention for his views outside the realm of basketball.

However, averaging 27.1 points per game over the past four seasons (on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent shooting from 3), he’s one of the most skilled scorers the league has ever seen.

For all Green’s potential as a playmaker, his shot-selection and in-between game could stand to improve. With Kyrie’s help, Green doing that will be much easier. For hoops fans, the results could truly be beautiful.