After missing two games with a concussion, Rockets center Jock Landale participated in practice on Tuesday and is available to play tonight.

The Houston Rockets have been struggling with their bench unit's screen and roll spacing this season. Addressing this pressing need, Houston Rockets center and potential stretch big, Jock Landale, is available Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. After participating in a practice session on Tuesday, Landale is set to contribute off the bench.

This update comes from Adam Spolane of Sportsradio 610.

Ime Udoka said Jock Landale practiced today and is available to play tomorrow — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) October 31, 2023

Landale, who inked a four-year deal worth $32 million with the Rockets during the offseason, had been sidelined due to a concussion after the season's opening game. Consequently, he missed out on playing during the subsequent games against the San Antonio Spurs and the formidable Golden State Warriors.

Landale's presence is significant for the Rockets. As an Australian center with a knack for setting screens, he brings potency in the paint and invaluable spacing on the perimeter. Coach Ime Udoka found his options severely restricted during Landale's absence. Initially, the team had to rely on Boban Marjanovic, whose shooting prowess is not particularly noteworthy. This became evident when the Rockets' spacing suffered during Boban's brief seven-minute stint against the Spurs.

In their matchup with the Warriors, Udoka elected not to bring in Boban due to the Golden State's size mismatches. Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate were tasked with covering a more significant chunk of the bench minutes. This strategic move was a response to the evident scoring deficit. Consequently, this decision led the team to adopt a smaller playing style, inadvertently offering an advantage to the Warriors' bench like Dario Saric and young talent, Jonathan Kuminga. The Rockets' recent performances have left much to be desired, amplifying the hopes pinned on Landale's return. As a team 0-3 aiming to secure a much-needed win, depth on the bench is crucial.