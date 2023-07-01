The Houston Rockets are on a roll. After breaking the bank to win the Fred VanVleet chase in the first day of free agency, they picked up where they left off in Day 2 and made multiple signings and acquisitions to beef up the roster around their young core.

Houston added both Dillon Brooks via free agency and Patty Mills via trade, and they followed it up with the signing of free agent big man Jock Landale. The former Phoenix Suns center reportedly agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to join the Rockets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It was undoubtedly a massive day for Houston as they now got two of their key targets in Brooks and VanVleet. The trade for Mills isn't bad at all as well since they now have a quality guard behind FVV and Jalen Green.

Brooks bolsters Houston's wing defense, while Landale gives them a quality backup big man behind Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets want to fast-track their rebuild and return to basketball relevance soon, which was why they were linked with a potential James Harden reunion in the past couple of months. After moving on from their pursuit of Harden, though, they shifted their focus on multiple veteran players that fit their core headlined by Green, Smith Jr. and Sengun.

Sure enough, the Rockets couldn't ask for a better free agency than what they have had so far this 2023. They came into FA with the biggest cap space at around $60 million, and they didn't hold back in using it.