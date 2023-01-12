In a rather painful blow for the Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to leave Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings early due to injury.

Porter played only in the first quarter and didn’t return, with the Rockets eventually ruling him out for the rest of the game because of a left foot contusion. Prior to his exit, he recorded five points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 10 minutes of action.

The severity of Porter’s injury has yet to be revealed, though the Rockets will certainly be hoping for the best. Houston was on a seven-game losing skid entering Wednesday’s contest, and it’ll definitely be difficult for them to turn things around if one of their best scorers gets sidelined.

Kevin Porter Jr. averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the 39 games he played prior to their latest match. He is only behind Jalen Green in scoring, but he leads the team in assists and steals (1.3).

If KPJ ends up being ruled out for some time, Kenyon Martin Jr. is expected to fill in for him in the starting lineup. Martin started for the Rockets in the second half of the showdown with the Kings.

Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith will also have to step up and carry the bulk of the scoring load in this scenario. Sengun and Smith are also among the top scorers of Houston, though both average less than 15 points per game.