Published November 26, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Houston Rockets haven’t been a very good team to start the 2022-23 season, despite being led by the solid backcourt duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The Rockets entered their contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with the worst record in the league at 3-14, which is why their eventual victory over them was such a shock.

The contest between the two sides was chippy, but the Rockets didn’t let it faze them, and eventually ended up walking away with their fourth win of the season. After the game, Green and Porter continued to chirp at Hawks star guard Trae Young, and teamed up to troll Young on Instagram in the aftermath of their latest victory.

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. trolling Trae Young after the Rockets comeback win over the Hawks 👀 pic.twitter.com/cHQyMWweNa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 26, 2022

The Hawks aren’t afraid to trash talk their opponent, with Young and his backcourt partner in Dejounte Murray making sure that Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. knew how good they were. It’s not as if they had bad games either, as they combined for 83 of the Hawks 122 points on the night. But Green and Porter got the last laugh, with Green’s 30-point outing and Porter’s double-double leading the way.

Even with the loss, these two teams are obviously heading in opposite directions, as Atlanta is looking to contend for a title this season, and Houston is working on putting their rebuild together. But the Rockets young backcourt duo clearly relished this victory over the Hawks, and they made sure to let them know afterwards, even if the wins have been few and far between for them in the early going this season.