By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is quite proud after he forced a turnover from Phoenix Suns playmaker Chris Paul during their showdown on Tuesday.

Paul is called the Point God for a reason. He is one of the best floor generals out there and has mastered the rules of the game, so it’s quite difficult to force him to make a mistake as simple as a traveling violation. However, that is exactly what Green did in their matchup when Paul was called for traveling late in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets rising star read a play perfectly, leading Paul to commit the travel. Houston was then able to score after stealing the possession and build their lead further to eventually win 111-97.

While the steal didn’t have much of an impact on the results of the contest since the Rockets were way ahead at that point, it’s definitely a big thing for Green who is working hard to improve his defense. Speaking to reporters postgame, he emphasized how hard it is to defend against Paul considering his high basketball IQ and ability to us everything on the court to his advantage.

“That’s the ultimate trickster in the league. He be having the refs on his side, he controls the whole game,” Green said, via Michael Shapiro of Chron.

Jalen Green is definitely not exaggerating here. Everyone knows how capable Chris Paul is as a point guard and how he manages the floor.

With that said, Rockets fans will surely love the fact that Green is showing signs of growth not just offensively. If he can continue his improvement on both sides of the floor, he could very welkl become like the “trickster” Paul is.