By Brendan Smith

The Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Houston Rockets in a Tuesday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Phoenix, losers of four straight, have seen their record dip to 16-11, fourth place in the Western Conference. Injuries have begun to impact the team, and the current losing streak reflects that. Head coach Monty Williams has won at least 50 games in the last two seasons, and this team should still be heading to the playoffs.

Houston has suffered to an 8-18 record this season, with seemingly nothing going right. Surprising wins over Philadelphia and Milwaukee has the team winning two of their last three games. Head coach Stephen Silas, who just lost his father, likely will miss this one as well.

Here are the Suns-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Rockets Odds

Phoenix Suns: -6 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +6 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Devin Booker will miss this game with a hamstring injury, although he did play 36 minutes in the team’s last game. Without their top scorer, DeAndre Ayton now becomes the focal point of the offense. Ayton leads the team with 9.8 rebounds per game and ranks second with 17.5 points per game. Ayton has shot a ridiculous 63.2 percent from the field. Point guard Chris Paul has turned back the clock, leading the team with 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, starting all 13 of his appearances. As a team, Phoenix ranks third by averaging 27.6 assists per game. Mikal Bridges ranks third on the team with 15.8 points and second with 5.1 rebounds per game. Even with Ayton and Bridges, Phoenix ranks 15th in the league with 43.1 rebounds per game. Cameron Payne has scored 12.8 points, and ranks third with 5.5 assists per game.

Phoenix ranks 10th in the league with a 47.7 shooting percentage. From behind the three-point line, Phoenix has shot 38.3 percent, which is fifth in the league. Phoenix’s offense has been strong, ranking sixth by averaging 116.1 points per game. Phoenix’s defense has been solid, ranking 10th with 111.3 points allowed per game.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Green, who went second overall in 2021, leads the team with 21.6 points per game, which is a four-point increase from his rookie season. Kevin Porter Jr. leads the team with 5.8 assists per game, also ranking second with 18.7 points per game. Across a full season, 18.7 points would be a career-high for the fourth-year pro. Eric Gordon, the oldest player on the roster at 34, has shot 34.7 percent from behind the 3-point line, averaging 12.2 points per game. Opponents have shot 36.1 percent from behind the three-point line against Phoenix. Alperen Sengun leads the team with 8.7 rebounds on average while also putting up 14.6 points per game. Third-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. has put in a solid debut season, averaging 12.0 points and 7/0 rebounds per game.

Houston has scored 110.3 points per game, 24th in the league. Defense has been a struggle for the Rockets, who are allowing 116.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league. Houston’s recent wins against Philadelphia and Milwaukee are signs of encouragement however.

Final Suns-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Even without Booker, Phoenix is a lot better than a young and inexperienced Houston team. Houston’s bad defense should allow the number to push over.

Final Suns-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Phoenix -6 (-110), over 224.5 (-110)