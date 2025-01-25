ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming NBA slate as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between two powerhouses in the East and West. The Houston Rockets (29-14) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-8) as the two sides meet for back-to-back games and finish their season series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are currently second in the Western Conference behind the Thunder as they took the first game of this current series 109-108 over Cleveland. They've now gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and would make a serious statement in their conference if they're able to knock off the leaders of the East in back-to-back games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently leading the Eastern Conference, but they're hoping to get one back over Houston after dropping the last meeting. They also dropped their most recently game against Philadelphia 132-129, making for back-to-back losses for the first time this season as they look to bounce back in this one.

Here are the Rockets-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Cavaliers Odds

Houston Rockets: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 227.5 (-106)

Under: 227.5 (-114)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets put together a complete effort in their last game against Cleveland and although their offense is usually carrying them through wins, it was their defense that came up big with a tough showing throughout all four quarters in keeping the league's best team to a modest total on offense. Fred VanVleet emerged with a tremendously efficient shooting night, going 8-15 from the field while shooting 7-12 from three and adding five assists to his total. Jalen Green also added five assists as they did a great job moving the ball around as a team.

Alperen Sengun is also playing at a very high level and although Evan Mobley was out for Cleveland during their last meeting, he still managed a great effort against the defensive stalworth Jarrett Allen. Look for Sengun to be very active with his passing and rebounding in this game as he gives the Rockets a chance to retain possession after each missed shot. Be on the lookout for Amen Thompson as well, who could serve as their primary on-ball defender when facing the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are seeing back-t0-back losses for just the second time this season as they've fallen to the Rockets and 76ers. Their loss to Philadelphia was quite stunning as the 76ers played with a short-handed lineup and rode a seven-game losing streak coming in. Despite 37 points from Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers didn't see much production otherwise and they couldn't do much on defense to stop Paul George from hanging 30. Without Mobley in their lineup, they're spread a bit thin on the defensive end and they'll need Georges Niang to step up and offer some resistance on defense against the playmakers of Houston.

Still, the Cavaliers will have a solid matchup in the paint with Jarrett Allen playing at a career level. He's been tremendous on both ends of the floor and will give Sengun issues on the glass all game in averaging 10 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 70% from the field, ranking him fourth in the NBA as their most reliable presence around the rim. Expect Darius Garland to have a big game in this one as the Rockets lack enough perimeter defenders to stop him effectively.

Final Rockets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have been steamrolling teams throughout the Eastern Conference, this young Rockets team actually matches up very well against the East's best team and they could stand to gain another upset win over them in this one. Alperen Sengun will arguably be the best player on the floor aside from Donovan Mitchell and if he's able to create foul trouble down low for the Cavaliers, the Rockets will certainly be in a solid position to win this game.

However, I think it's highlight unlikely we see the Cavaliers drop three-straight games as I expect them to be much more disciplined with their shot selection in this one. The Cavs are 21-2 at home and they're 15-8 ATS at home as well. I like Cleveland to have a bad taste in their mouths following these last two losses, resulting in a convincing win here as they get one back over Houston.

Final Rockets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -3.5 (-110)