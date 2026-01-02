Behren Morton got emotional about his collegiate career ending after the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders' 23-0 shutout loss to the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the CFP quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Morton represented Texas Tech throughout his entire career, never entering the transfer portal. He has embraced a full-time starting role since 2023, helping the Red Raiders go up the ranks as one of the best teams in the country. His hard work reaped the fruit of its benefit as he helped the program reach the College Football Playoff.

However, his career came to a halt as Oregon's defense shut him down all game. Despite the loss, Morton expressed his love for Texas Tech and how it was an honor for him to put the program on the map with the CFP berth.

“It’s tough,” Morton said, via reporter Keith Inglis. “I love this university, everything that it stands for. I’ve been a Red Raider since I was a little kid.”

“It’s been so fun just to, you know, put Texas Tech back on the map,” Morton said.

How Behren Morton, Texas Tech played against Oregon

Behren Morton worked his way up the ranks from 2021 to 2025, elevating Texas Tech to heights they never had before.

Throughout his five seasons with the Red Raiders, he completed 775 passes for 8,849 yards and 71 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He ends 2025 with strong numbers, posting 201 completions for 2,643 yards and 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Texas Tech ends the 2025 campaign with a 12-2 overall record, going 8-1 in its Big 12 matchups. They took home the conference championship for the first time in program history and capped the year off with their first CFP berth, a promising sign for things to come for the Red Raiders.