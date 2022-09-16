Roger Federer receives heartfelt tributes from Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic after retirement announcement

Tennis legend Roger Federer recently announced his retirement. Federer is known for being one of the greatest players of all-time and his retirement drew the attention of the sports world. Notably, fellow tennis stars Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic shared their reactions to Federer’s announcement.

Djokovic and Federer had a rivalry on the court but a mutual respect off of it. Djokovic sent a heartfelt message to Roger Federer upon hearing the news, per Tennis TV on Twitter.

“Roger, it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. It’s an honour to know you on and off the court, and for many more years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mika, the kids, all your loved ones. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London.”

Serena Williams also shared her thoughts on Roger Federer.

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest – perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you.”

Roger Federer is truly a legend in every sense of the word. He enjoyed a fantastic career and will now be able to enjoy a well-earned retirement.