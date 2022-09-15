fbpx
Connect with us

Tennis

Roger Federer’s retirement decision sparks outpouring of Twitter reactions

Roger Federer, Roger Federer retirement

Thursday marked the end of an era as tennis legend Roger Federer decided to retire after trying to rehab his way back from various knee injuries. Following his announcement on social media, there was of course an outpour of support from all over.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter, from fans to fellow players either on the ATP Tour or that used to play against the Swiss.

Here is Andy Roddick offering his farewell to Roger Federer:

Carlos Alcaraz, who just won the US Open, was heartbroken by the news:

This just says it all about Federer’s career:

After all, he is 41 years old and with so many young, athletic players on the tour now, it’s clear Roger Federer realized that coming back and actually winning Majors again would be a longshot.

But, his career accomplishments speak for themselves. Not only did he sit at No. 1 for 310 weeks, but Federer has won 20 Grand Slams in his career and 103 titles in total. That ranks second in the Open Era. He’s also third in all-time earning with over $103 million in career earnings. That doesn’t include all the money he’s made from endorsements and such.

Roger Federer is one of the greatest to ever do it and spent some of his best years fighting for titles with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. It’s crazy that the tennis world has seen two absolute icons call it quits in the last two weeks after Serena Williams also decided to retire.

All the best in retirement, Roger. You’ll be missed.

Roger Federer, Roger Federer retirement, Roger Federer Laver Cup, ATP, Roger Federer tennis
JUST IN:
Related Topics