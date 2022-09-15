Roger Federer’s retirement decision sparks outpouring of Twitter reactions

Thursday marked the end of an era as tennis legend Roger Federer decided to retire after trying to rehab his way back from various knee injuries. Following his announcement on social media, there was of course an outpour of support from all over.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter, from fans to fellow players either on the ATP Tour or that used to play against the Swiss.

Here is Andy Roddick offering his farewell to Roger Federer:

Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz, who just won the US Open, was heartbroken by the news:

Roger… 💔 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

This just says it all about Federer’s career:

Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis after next week’s Laver Cup in London. ➖ 103 singles titles

➖ 20 Grand Slams

➖ $103M in career prize money

➖ $90M+ in annual endorsements

➖ First tennis player ever to cross the billionaire mark A legend of the game. pic.twitter.com/1dXSvCZKae — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 15, 2022

After all, he is 41 years old and with so many young, athletic players on the tour now, it’s clear Roger Federer realized that coming back and actually winning Majors again would be a longshot.

But, his career accomplishments speak for themselves. Not only did he sit at No. 1 for 310 weeks, but Federer has won 20 Grand Slams in his career and 103 titles in total. That ranks second in the Open Era. He’s also third in all-time earning with over $103 million in career earnings. That doesn’t include all the money he’s made from endorsements and such.

Roger Federer is one of the greatest to ever do it and spent some of his best years fighting for titles with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. It’s crazy that the tennis world has seen two absolute icons call it quits in the last two weeks after Serena Williams also decided to retire.

All the best in retirement, Roger. You’ll be missed.