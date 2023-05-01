Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Tennis legend Roger Federer made headlines on Monday and had the whole Twitterverse buzzing, but not because of anything he did related to the sport but rather because of his Met Gala outfit.

As Federer attended the annual fashion and fundraising event on Monday, many couldn’t help but compare him to James Bond with his attire. If it’s Federer’s plan all along to look like Agent 007, he definitely succceeded in that.

Fans even want to cast him as the next James Bond considering that he really pulled it off at the 2023 Met Gala.

Happy #MetGala from one of this year’s co-chairs @rogerfederer, who arrives on the red carpet all smiles in sunnies. 😎 pic.twitter.com/IeKqBjH86t — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 1, 2023

“Roger Federer is giving strong James Bond vibes. As effortless and chic on the red carpet as he is on the court,” Kristen Rodgers of Tagboard wrote.

“Roger Federer would make a brilliant James Bond lol,” another fan wrote. A third fan added, “Roger Federer always Classy. Should be in the next James Bond movie.”

Here are more reactions to Federer’s James Bond look at the Met Gala:

If a tennis player could be Bond, it would be Roger Federer. https://t.co/wzb4ZtL0tA pic.twitter.com/08m6lNIuqL — British GQ (@BritishGQ) May 1, 2023

James Bond o Roger Federer ? 😍😍 https://t.co/0B2vKULCiz — Evelyn 🔪🐔 (@EveSarmiento02) May 1, 2023

It’s not the first time that Roger Federer has been compared to James Bond. It’s his style to wear a bow tie and suit, and so a quick online search of “Roger Federer as James Bond” often gives results showing the former ATP World no. 1 rocking his black and white ensemble.

Still, Federer made the look even better and probably completed it with his sunglasses at the Met Gala.

With Federer retired, producers might want to recruit him for the next Bond movie. After all, it shouldn’t be too hard considering that he’s physically fit for the role.