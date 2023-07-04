Legendary tennis player Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport in September of 2022, and he opened up about what the retirement life has been like in an interview with Christina Macfarlane of CNN.

“Funny enough, I don't miss so much boing out on court anymore,” Roger Federer said, via CNN. “Just because I know the body couldn't do it. So I think it's good that I couldn't or I can't, which then lets me watch and follow tennis as a total fan.”

"I don't miss so much being out on court anymore," @rogerfederer tells @chrissymacCNN, explaining that his retirement has allowed him to "watch and follow tennis as a total fan." Part three: pic.twitter.com/003IwRIlo1 — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) July 4, 2023

Federer said that he enjoys being able to plan ahead with friends and family is something he enjoys.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think planning ahead and planning quite far ahead for personal moments with my family and friends, I think that's what I enjoy the most,” Federer said, via CNN. “Life's honestly been good, and it came gradually, with COVID and my knee issues I didn't play so much anymore at the end so actually, I feel like the transition was super smooth.”

Federer does seem to be enjoying lift. Roger Federer was recently seen at a Coldplay concert. Roger Federer was called up on stage to perform a song with Coldplay, which was a surprise to him. Federer said that his daughter encouraged him to do it, saying “you only live once.” He got up on stage, played the shaker and sang a song with the band.

It has to be good for tennis fans to see Federer seemingly thriving in retirement. He seems content, knowing his body can not handle what it takes to compete at the top anymore.