Nick Kyrgios provided some interesting answers when asked to describe the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in one word.

When the name of 23-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic came up, the 28-year-old — who is notably the only player to defeat the Big Three in his first encounters against them — replied:

“I would say the word has changed maybe six times during the time I have known him,” Kyrgios said in an interview with Men's Health. “But right now, the word is legend. He’s a real legend of the game. What I like about Novak is that he deals with a lot of s**t but just keeps going.

“He has a fan base where a lot of people love him and a lot of people don’t. He sometimes doesn’t know where he can play, what tournament, he deals with a lot of other people’s opinions coming at him, and he just does it. That’s a cool thing.”

The Aussie was then asked about Roger Federer which led to an interesting answer that should only stir up the tennis GOAT debate further.

“GOAT,” Kyrgios said before elaborating. “Yes [the greatest of all time]. You’ll never find anyone else who plays like him. So pure, so natural, the way he plays the game… yeah, pure.”

If Djokovic is a legend and Federer is the GOAT, where does that leave 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal?

“I would say… [pause] Jeez, this is a tough one,” he added. “[Pause] I’ve never seen anyone so intense in my entire life. He’s an incredible athlete, but yeah, intense.”

Although he was never part of the Big Three, Andy Murray did form the Big Four with his three Grand Slam titles and his incredible 2016 season where he finished the year as the World No. 1.

So what does Kyrgios think of him?

“An underrated player. And one of the funniest guys I ever met in my life. I know his humor isn’t always appreciated in the UK, but he’s so funny. … You guys voted him the most boring athlete or some nonsense. I’m telling you, he’s hilarious. The way he tells jokes, really hilarious.”

All in all, some very interesting responses from Kyrgios.