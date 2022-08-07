Claudio Castagnoli clobbers Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship

You’ve got to give it to Tony Khan; while there isn’t currently a Ring of Honor television show, he certainly knows how to book the ROH World Championship to make it feel like something special.

Initially booking Claudio Castagnoli to take the belt off of the promotion’s interim-turned-proper belt holder Jonathan Gresham following a heel turn so ill-conceived that it left “The Octopus” cussing out his boss and demanding his release, Khan didn’t take too long following Death Before Dishonor to get his champion back in the ring, as it was decided that none other than Konosuke Takeshita, the DDT Pro prospect who is presently on excursion in AEW, would get a shot at ROH’s grandest prize.

Booked for the main event of Battle of the Belts III, Castagnoli and Takeshita put on a clinic of East-meets-West professional wrestling that had William Regal tripping over his words and Exchaliber overloading his microphone over the sheer mastery displayed in the ring.

Considering the number of premiers matches those two have been in the presence of, that’s some pretty high praise.

That reversal by Takeshita brought him inches from the #ROH World Title! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/NmwjwOTrVN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Takeshita was booked to look like a certified star, with his typical collection of suplexes, lariats, and aerial maneuvers looking particularly impressive against his 6-foot-5 foe with a body chiseled out of the Swiss Alps, but in the end, Castagnoli secured the win, kept his belt, and can turn his attention to whomever TK throws his way next. And as for Takeshita? Well, his status just continues to rise and rise to the point where he may eventually have a bidding war for his services when his DDT contract comes to an end.