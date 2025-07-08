The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their fourth straight game on Monday as Yoshinobu Yamamoto didn’t make it out of the first inning. The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to an early lead and Yamamoto was pulled after just 2/3 of an inning in the shortest start of his MLB career.

The Dodgers’ ace attempted to explain what went wrong in his outing following the loss. “My stuff wasn’t the best but at the same time, my stuff wasn’t too bad. I fell behind and ended up having more runners on base,” Yamamoto said through an interpreter, per SportsNet LA. He added that he was having a difficult time locating his slider down and away.

When pressed about his command against the Brewers, Yamamoto told reporters that he hadn’t had a chance to review his performance yet. But he would analyze that game tape to get a better understanding of what was off against Milwaukee.

The Dodgers’ slide continued in ugly Yoshinobu Yamamoto outing

The 9-1 loss was just the latest disappointing Dodgers defeat as the team has been outscored 38-7 over its four-game losing streak. The -31 run differential is the Dodgers' worst over four games since 1932.

Los Angeles had looked dominant, going 15-3 since mid-June. The Dodgers had a nine-game advantage in the NL West and the second-best run differential in baseball (+100) on July 3. Just four games later, the division lead has dwindled to six and LA's differential is down to +69.

Manager Dave Roberts viewed the latest loss as a wakeup call. He urged the team to look at itself and do better, criticizing the Dodgers’ hitting, pitching and fielding.

While Los Angeles boasts one of the most talented rosters in the majors, the slump has affected the entire lineup. Shohei Ohtani is putting together another MVP-caliber season in 2025. But he’s hitting just .147 with a .237 on-base percentage over the last nine games. He has one home run and two RBI in that span.

Yamamoto has had a strong second season with the Dodgers. But on Monday he allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and no strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning. He nearly got out of the first but a Mookie Betts throwing error allowed another run to score and the inning to continue.

The Dodgers will attempt to end their skid on Tuesday when Clayton Kershaw takes the mound. Los Angeles will face Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who’s coming off the worst start of his young career.