The Michigan football team has been doing well on the recruiting trail during the past month, but they suffered a tough miss over the weekend with five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell. Most people expected Russell to commit to the Wolverines, but he chose Syracuse. It was unfortunate, but head coach Sherrone Moore has another chance to land a top target this week.

Four-star 2026 linebacker Brayden Rouse is down to just four schools, and he will announce his college decision on Tuesday. Rouse will choose between the Michigan football team, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee.

“NEWS 4-star LB Brayden Rouse will announce his commitment tomorrow,” Rivals said in a post on Monday. “Rouse is down to Alabama, Texas, Michigan and Tennessee.”

Brayden Rouse is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #68 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #4 LB and the #8 player in the state of Georgia. Rouse currently attends Kell High School in Marietta, GA. He is in SEC country, but Michigan is hoping to bring him to the Big Ten.

“Rangy second-level defender who can flow downhill and strike ball carriers as well as he can drop into coverage and operate in space,” Rouse’s scouting report states. “Hovering around 6-foot-2.5, 220 pounds and has played meaningful snaps at LB, EDGE, S, WR, and TE. Immense three-phase production at the GHSA 4A level, made a noticeable leap on the defensive side of the ball as a junior. Active and instinctive pursuing the football, will make plays sideline-to-sideline and evade blockers in space with ease.”

Rouse is one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class, and Michigan is hoping to land a player that will make an impact on the program for multiple years.

“Exceptional coverage defender to the point where he could offer flexibility as a potential overhang on Saturdays,” the scouting report continues. “Will routinely make highlight snags at the catch point on both sides of the ball, and has shown serious YAC ability for a player his size. Combination of multi-sport participation, athletic tools, and growth potential make him one of the higher ceiling linebackers in the Deep South. Should be viewed as a situation- and scheme-versatile chess piece who should be able to stay on the field in all scenarios. Projects as an eventual high-major impact player with long-term NFL Draft potential.”

We are just hours away from Brayden Rouse’s official announcement. This would be a massive pickup for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team.