The Los Angeles Angels may have just delivered one of the wildest finishes of the 2025 MLB season, and it all ended with a walk-off walk and an unforgettable bat flip from rising star Nolan Schanuel.

It was a dramatic Monday night as the Angels hosted division rival Texas Rangers in a crucial AL West showdown. With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Schanuel stepped up with the bases loaded — the result of a leadoff double by Luis Rengifo and an intentional walk to Zach Neto. Down 0-2 in the count against Rangers reliever Hoby Milner, the confident lefty battled back, eventually taking a 3-2 changeup just outside of the zone for a gutsy walk-off walk that lifted the Halos to a 6-5 victory.

Schanuel, despite winning via base on balls, launched a towering bat flip that sent social media buzzing. The dramatic gesture, typically reserved for home runs, served as an emphatic emotional exclamation point. The MLB’s official X account (formerly known as Twitter) captured the moment perfectly.

“The @Angels put the ‘walk' in #walkoff for the win!”

This was the Angels' fifth walk-off win of the season and arguably the most memorable. The victory moved them to 44-46, staying just ahead of the Rangers in the AL West standings and keeping their Wild Card hopes alive.

The moment also spoke volumes about the first baseman's growth. The 23-year-old first baseman, known more for his plate discipline than power, showcased swagger and leadership in a must-win situation. Now batting .264 with 8 homers and 36 RBIs on the season, Schanuel is steadily becoming a central figure in the Angels' playoff aspirations.

Beyond the theatrics, this win comes at a critical time. With the Angels 10.5 games back from the Astros and 4.0 out of a Wild Card spot, every clutch victory matters.

Earlier in the game, the Halos overcame a 4-3 deficit in the sixth with a two-out rally capped by RBI hits from Travis d’Arnaud and LaMonte Wade Jr. However, the Rangers tied it again in the eighth before the final ninth-inning fireworks.

With the trade deadline looming, moments like this could influence the front office’s strategy, whether to buy or sell. But if the Angels continue showing resilience and character like they did on Monday, that decision might get easier.

The AL West standings remain tight, and a fiery win like this could mark the beginning of a second-half surge.