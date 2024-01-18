The Rolling Stones headline the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Music Festival has announced its lineup. Legendary band the Rolling Stones will headline the festival along with Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, Neil Young Crazy Horse, and the Killers.

A star-studded festival

The lineup was unveiled on January 18. The Stones are the headlining act. Other notable acts include Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, HOZIER, Jon Batiste, and Queen Latifah. Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Beach Boys will also play sets at the festival.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival runs from April 25 through May 5. This means that the Stones' set will be just days before they kick off their latest tour, the “Hackney Diamonds” tour. The 19-date tour will commence on April 28 with 19 dates through July 17.

Hackney Diamonds, the Rolling Stones' latest album, was released on October 20, 2023. It was the band's first album of original music in nearly two decades since 2005's A Bigger Bang. The album features collaborations with the likes of Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and former bassist of the band, Bill Wyman.

The Rolling Stones are one of the most iconic bands of all time. Throughout their illustrious career, they have been nominated for a dozen Grammys, winning three. Their latest win was at the sixtieth Grammy Awards, winning Best Traditional Blues Album for Blue & Lonesome.

The band consists of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood. Some of the Rolling Stones' past members include Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Mick Taylor, Ian Stewart, and Brian Jones.