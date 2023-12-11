Roy Jones Jr. and Tommy Fury are 'in talks' to fight in 2024 for an exhibition fight that would most likely be held in Saudi Arabia

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has called out Tommy Fury for an exhibition fight in Saudi Arabia. Jones Jr. is 54 years old and Fury is 24. Jones Jr. has won world titles from super-middleweight to heavyweight, while Fury is an undefeated prospect.

‼️ Roy Jones Jr, 54, has now confirmed that he's in talks to fight Tommy Fury, 24, next in an exhibition: “We’re in talks, it's being negotiated. Tommy is inexperienced and that’s balanced out by my experience… I'll say that I'm 75% sure this exhibition happens.” [@Casino_Alpha] pic.twitter.com/rOWi4LT47F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 11, 2023

The fight would likely occur in Saudi Arabia, which has become a popular destination for big-money boxing matches in recent years.

“I said, that's not a bad idea but the money will have to be right. But guess what? In Saudi Arabia right now it will probably be right. Saudi Arabia at the moment will probably pay what I'm looking for to make an exhibition happen. Dealing with the Saudis I'll say that I'm 75 percent sure this exhibition happens against Tommy Fury.”

Despite the significant age difference, Jones Jr. is confident that he will win the fight.

“I should be able to defend myself. Keep him away. Keep him off balance and outsmart him. I should be able to do all the things that I know I can do. I know my reflexes are not what they used to be. I know my legs aren't the same, but I still should have enough to neutralize Tommy Fury and anything he brings to me. I should beat Tommy Fury. I was a professional boxer by trade. That's what I grew up doing. That's not what Tommy Fury is. He took up boxing later.”

Fury has not yet responded to Jones Jr.'s call out, but he will likely be interested in the fight. A win over Jones Jr. would be a major boost to Fury's career. Jones Jr. is one of the most decorated boxers of all time. He has won world titles in four weight classes, and he is considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in history.

A fight between Jones Jr. and Fury would be a major event in the boxing world. It would be a clash of styles and generations, and it would be a fight that boxing fans would not want to miss.