The Kansas City Royals' implausible season is officially over. Following a franchise-worst 106 losses in 2023 and a number of obstacles this year, the Crowns clinched their first playoff berth since 2015 and swept the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card Series. They did not have enough firepower versus the New York Yankees, though.

A 3-1 loss in Kauffman Stadium on Thursday concluded the AL Division Series and denied the city an opportunity to experience a home postseason victory for the first time this decade. Bobby Witt Jr. sympathizes with the disappointed fans, but he is also focusing on the big picture.

“Feels like you let a lot of people down,” he said postgame, per KCTV5 News' Jared Koller. “It's kind of something that will light a torch in you and leave a bad taste. For Kansas City Royals baseball, this is what we want. This is what we're going to do every year. We're going to be in the postseason. It's not ‘how we're going to get there,' it's ‘how far we're going to go.' That's what we're going to work for, and that's what we're going to do.”

Kansas City was looking for a pick-me-up after seeing the team lose Game 4 to the Yankees, and its superstar shortstop just obliged. He is not merely exuding false bravado, however. Although 2024 is defined by unexpected success, the standard going forward will be perennial playoff appearances.

Witt struggled mightily in the ALDS (2-for-17 at the plate), but he is overflowing with talent and mojo. He will be the face of the franchise for at least the next six years and possibly the entirety of his 11-year contract. Veteran Seth Lugo should remain an integral part of the starting rotation and Cole Ragans and Brady Singer are in line to lead the staff in the long run. There are also some promising position players like Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey who could be fixtures in the lineup alongside Witt.

The strong foundation that president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo is building should allow the Royals to excel even after beloved catcher and captain Salvador Perez decides to retire. Bobby Witt Jr. is the MVP-caliber player (MLB-best .332 bating average, 32 home runs, 31 stolen bases and 9.4 WAR) and first-class leader the organization is depending on to ensure that the 2024 season is a precursor to more prosperity.

“This team's gonna be special,” the 24-year-old said. “Teams aren't going to want to be playing us… It's going to be like that for a while.”

Witt is summarizing the blueprint. Now, he and Kansas City must continue to implement it.