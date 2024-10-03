The Kansas City Royals swept the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card Series. They won Game 1 1-0 and Game 2 2-1 to win the low-scoring set. Before the series, Baltimore posted an Oriole bird on a blue throne, saying “Seat's taken.” The Royals fired back in the aftermath of the win with a clever post.

Bobby Witt Jr took the seat from the bird as the Royals rode into the American League Division Series. This is Kansas City's first playoff appearance since their 2015 World Series title and their new core is shining. Witt knocked in two of the three runs the team scored in this series, including the game-winner on Wednesday.

This is not the first time the Royals have taken the seat from the Orioles in the playoffs. The 2014 ALCS pitted the two teams against each other and saw Kansas City win their first pennant in 29 years. That series was a sweep just like this one. Baltimore has lost nine consecutive playoff games, six of them against the Royals.

Next up for the Royals is an American League Division Series matchup against the New York Yankees. They'll bring playoff baseball back to Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2015. While the Bronx Bombers provide a difficult matchup, Kansas City has the momentum heading into the series.

Royals' chances in the American League playoffs.

FanGraphs gives the Royals a 38.9% chance to win this series and a 7.2% chance to win the World Series. While those are low numbers, they have the pitching to win in the playoffs. Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo were dominant in the Wild Card Series and their bullpen brings back memories of their 2015 unit. The Yankees have struggled against left-handed pitching, so expect Ragans to dominate when he throws.

The Yankees took the season series against the Royals, winning five of the seven games. New York took a four-game set in Kansas City and June and won a three-gamer in The Bronx in September. Ragans was spectacular in his one start against the Yankees, going six innings and allowing two runs in the road series. New York won that game on a walk-off.

The Royals are very familiar with the other two teams remaining in the AL playoffs. The Guardians and Tigers are set to battle on Saturday afternoon in an AL Central matchup. Kansas City went 7-6 against the Tigers and 8-5 against the Guardians in division play. While their focus is on the Yankees, they would have a favorable matchup in the ALCS if they got that far.