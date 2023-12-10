The Royals are working on building out their bullpen and have landed a big fish in Will Smith on a one-year, $5 million deal.

The Kansas City Royals were just a hair better than the lowly Oakland Athletics this past season. As the Royals try to climb out of the gutter, Kansas City has added a key reliever to their bullpen.

The Royals have signed Will Smith to a one-year, $5 million contract, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. Kansas City is hoping Smith brings some good luck to the franchise, as he was won three-straight World Series.

Smith appeared in 60 games for the Texas Rangers this past season, holding a 4.40 ERA and a 55/17 K/BB ratio. He converted 22 saves in the process. Over his entire 11-year MLB career, Smith has converted 113 saves to go along with a 3.67 ERA and a 719/213 K/BB ratio.

While he has been good, Smith has also been fortunate with his recent signings. He took home a World Series with the Rangers this season. He was with the Houston Astros in 2022 and Atlanta Braves in 2021. Smith has filled his trophy case with plenty of rings in a short amount of time.

But barring a catastrophic rise for the Royals, Smith's streak will likely come to an end in 2024. Kansas City hasn't made the playoffs since 2015. They haven't finished higher than third in the AL Central since 2017. Mired in a prolonged rebuild, the Royals still have plenty of work to do before they're playoff ready.

But Smith will at least be able to help stabilize the bullpen in the meantime. He offers Kansas City a proven veteran in the late innings who they can trust with the ball in his hands. Perhaps the Royals trust him so much he remains their closer the whole season. Or maybe Kansas City trades him away at the deadline to the team that will win the 2024 World Series.