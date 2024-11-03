The Kansas City Royals, who need to make big moves after a frustrating ALDS finish this past season, secured a big piece of their starting rotation after agreeing to a three-year, $51 million contract with RHP Michael Wacha, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal will earn Wacha $18 million in 2025 and 2026 and $14 million in 2027, with performance bonuses that can increase that to $18 million. The 2028 club option year is worth $14 million, per MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

The 33-year-old starter had a solid 2024 campaign with a 13-8 record. He pitched 166.2 innings over 29 starts with a 3.35 ERA, 1.194 WHIP and 145 strikeouts. After a down year with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, Wacha has played great over the last three seasons. Over that span, he's delivered 3.3, 2.5 and 3.5 WAR values.

Royals are looking to rebound from 2024 disappointment

Bobby Witt Jr. wore his emotions on his sleeve after being eliminated by the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

“Feels like you let a lot of people down. It's kind of something that will light a torch in you and leave a bad taste. For Kansas City Royals baseball, this is what we want. This is what we're going to do every year. We're going to be in the postseason. It's not ‘how we're going to get there,' it's ‘how far we're going to go.' That's what we're going to work for, and that's what we're going to do.”

The Royals wanted it bad, as some might view their hard play as dirty, like Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm insulting Maikel Garcia after New York's Game 4 win. Ultimately, it was the Royals' poor play that unraveled the club.

Witt went 2-for-17 with five strikeouts in the series. Wacha didn't make it to the fifth inning in either of his starts against the Yankees and took the loss in Game 4. Kansas City kept it close in every ALDS contest, but it wasn't enough.

The Royals already had two players exercise their 2025 player options: Hunter Renfroe and Chris Stratton. Seven Royals became free agents after the World Series: Michael Lorenzen, Yuli Gurriel, Robbie Grossman, Will Smith, Tommy Pham, Garrett Hampson and Paul DeJong.

ClutchPoints' David Korn believes the biggest addition to the club should be an elite bullpen arm.

“Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold has not dismissed the possibility of trading Devin Williams, who is one of the absolute best closers in baseball. Williams has one more year on his contract. If the Royals are able to swing a trade for him, he is the type of player who would be worth offering a long-term extension to. With Williams and his “Airbender” changeup in the fold, him and Erceg would immediately give the Royals one of the best bullpens in the league.”

The Royals are close to elite, and their offseason will be one to watch over the winter.