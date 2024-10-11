The Kansas City Royals were one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. After losing 106 games in 2023, they had an incredibly productive offseason and completely turned things around, earning a Wild Card spot, advancing past the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round before being knocked out of the ALDS by the New York Yankees.

The Royals made an incredible amount of progress. Most importantly, superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. established himself one of the best players in baseball. Witt Jr. led the Major Leagues with a .332 average and 211 hits while slugging 32 home runs, stealing 31 bases, legging out 11 triples and recording a .977 OPS while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at shortsop.

The Royals' starting pitching was also showed significant improvement, with Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha and Brady Singer forming one of the best rotation in baseball. Lugo and Wacha, two of the Royals' biggest offseason acquisitions, were especially important to the team's turnaround.

However, there are still some moves they can make to push them from a team that was just happy to make the postseason to a legitimate World Series contender. Here are the three offseason moves the Royals need to make to take the next step as an organization.

No. 1: Add an elite bullpen arm

While the Royals did shore up their bullpen during the season by trading for Lucas Erceg, who stepped in as their closer down the stretch, it just was not good enough. The bullpen allowed the go-ahead run Games 1 and 3 of the ALDS. If the Royals had just another top-end arm or two, they very well could still be playing.

However, after spending so much last season, it may not make sense for the Royals to go out and sign a player like Tanner Scott, who is expected to be the top available free agent closer. With the Royals built to win now, a veteran like Kenley Jansen or David Robertson could also make sense. But, why not aim a little higher?

Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold has not dismissed the possibility of trading Devin Williams, who is one of the absolute best closers in baseball. Williams has one more year on his contract. If the Royals are able to swing a trade for him, he is the type of player who would be worth offering a long-term extension to. With Williams and his “Airbender” changeup in the fold, him and Erceg would immediately give the Royals one of the best bullpens in the league.

No. 2: Add veterans to the outfield

The position player group the the Royals could most look to improve is the outfield. While M.J. Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Renfroe and Garrett Hampson performed admirably, there is still room for the Royals to get a bit better there.

While free agents like Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernandez and Cody Bellinger may be a bit too expensive, one player who could be a perfect fit is Tyler O'Neill. O'Neill had an incredible season for the Boston Red Sox, and may be the odd man out in a crowded Boston outfield. In 113 games, O'Neill hit 31 home runs and can play all three outfield positions. Because of O'Neill's injury history, he should be within the Royals' price range.

With Salvador Perez getting another year older and entering his age-35 season in 2025, there is a real chance that his power numbers begin to take a hit. If that does end up happening, the Royals need to be prepared and a home run threat beyond Witt Jr. or Vinnie Pasquantino.

No. 3: Bring back a veteran World Series champion and former Kansas City Royal

While his tenure on the Royals at the beginning of the 2023 season may have been forgettable, Aroldis Chapman is a bigger part of the Royals' current success than many people realize. When the Royals traded Chapman to the Texas Rangers during the season, they got back Cole Ragans who has blossomed into one of the best starting pitchers in baseball and one of the most important players on the Royals.

Chapman, now a 15-year veteran, is nowhere near the player he once was as he approaches his age-37 season. However, Chapman can still pump fastballs in at over 100 mph and has legitimate World Series and postseason experience, something that this current roster is sorely lacking outside of Salvador Perez. At this stage in his career, Chapman's main priority will likely be to land with a contender. He should be well within the Royals price range.

This season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chapman recorded 14 saves, had a 3.79 ERA and a 13.2 SO/9 ration in 68 appearances. Especially if the Royals are able to acquire another back-end arm this offseason, Chapman would not be asked to pitch in many high-leverage situations. He could be the perfect veteran middle reliever for this young Royals team.