The New York Yankees officially sent the Kansas City Royals home for the offseason on Thursday night, as they picked up a 3-1 victory in Game 4 to win the series 3-1. The final contest was a heated affair, though, and there was a benches clearing incident after a hard slide from Maikel Garcia into Anthony Volpe. After the game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not hold back when discussing Garcia and the incident.

Chisholm became a villain of sorts throughout this series, and he was frequently booed by the Royals fans at Kauffman Stadium over the past two games. After New York had won, Chisholm blasted Garcia, labeling him a sore loser for his dangerous slide on Volpe, while also saying he expected an apology from him for his actions during this play.

“He should know that he did the wrong thing right there being a sore loser. Coming in as rough as he came in — that's sore loser stuff. We don't do that over here. I would never do anything like that. I would never slide into a player. No player has ever complained about me trying to injure them on the field, and I don't take that, and I'm always going to back my boys.”

“So when he got up, I saw him and Volpe talking, but I don't take that lightly because if he got hurt, we've got to go find another shortstop. That's not cool. We wouldn't do that to Bobby Witt Jr. So I would expect an apology from him. But if he doesn't, that's OK. He can be a sore loser.” – Jazz Chisholm Jr., ESPN

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees have no love lost for Maikel Garcia, Royals

It wasn't a surprise to see the Royals playing hard with their season on the line, but the Yanks clearly felt that Garcia's slide on Volpe crossed the line. Chisholm wasn't afraid to rub salt in Garcia and the Royals open wounds after this loss, as he torched him for his dangerous play that could have injured New York's starting shortstop as their postseason run continues.

Chisholm isn't going to be focused on this incident for too much longer, because the Yankees will quickly be turning their attention to the ALCS, where they will be facing off against either the Cleveland Guardians or Detroit Tigers. Meanwhile, the Royals will be heading into the offseason, and it's safe to say they will be chomping at the bit to get back at Chisholm and the Yankees next season.