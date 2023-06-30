If not for the Oakland Athletics, the Kansas City Royals would have the worst record in the MLB at 23-58. Despite already being 16.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, Royals owner John Sherman sees no problems with Kansas City's leadership.

General manager JJ Picollo was promoted in September of 2022 while manager Matt Quatraro was signed in October 2022. So far, the results haven't been great for either party. Still, Sherman sees no reason to shake things up just yet, via Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

“I have total confidence in them,” Sherman said of Picollo and Quatraro.

Picollo has been with the Royals since 2006, working his way up to general manager in 2021 and team president in 2022. Quatraro had a much different path to Kansas City, serving as the Tampa Bay Rays bench coach the past three seasons. But whether old or new, no one seems to be getting things right in KC.

The Royals' offense ranks 29th in the league with 301 runs scored. They rank 25th in home runs (73) and have the seventh-most strikeouts in the league (736). Furthermore, Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 28th in the MLB with a 5.24 ERA. They've allowed the 13th-most home runs (94) and rank 25th in opponent's batting average (.262).

Still, John Sherman believes in JJ Picollo and Matt Quatraro. The owner is counting on them to turn things around in Kansas City. While things look bleak now, Sherman believes Picollo and Quatraro are the guys to help the Royals become contenders again. Now Picollo and Quatraro just have to prove Sherman right.