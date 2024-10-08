Catcher and first baseman, Salvador Perez hit a leadoff home run in the fourth inning, igniting a four-run rally against Carlos Rodón, as the Kansas City Royals defeated the New York Yankees 4-2 on Monday night to tie their AL Division Series at 1-1.

The Division Series excitement continued Monday as the Detroit Tigers secured a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, leveling both American League Division Series at 1-1. Similarly, after Sunday's wins by the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, both National League series are also tied 1-1.

First time in MLB history when all four matchups are tied 1-1

It's no exaggeration to say this is a rare occurrence. In fact, 2024 marks the first time in Division Series history that all four matchups were tied 1-1 after two games. That’s quite notable for a postseason format that debuted as a one-off in 1981, became permanent in 1995, and has continued ever since.

The 2024 Division Series is the seventh time in 31 seasons without a sweep in any of the four series, with the previous instance being 2022. In the past, three of the four series tied 1-1 in seven seasons (2002, 2003, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2021, and 2022), but only in 2012 did all four series go the full five games.

In a best-of-five Division Series with the 2-2-1 format, teams that return home for Games 3 and 4 after splitting the first two games have historically won 29 out of 44 times, a 66% success rate.

With all four Division Series knotted at 1-1, the 2024 round is on track to be one of the most exciting ever. The possibility of each series going the distance adds to the drama, making this year a potential benchmark for postseason intensity and competition.

Kansas City Royals with a chance to sneak past the New York Yankees in home turf

Kansas City's bullpen delivered five solid innings in relief of Cole Ragans, helping the Royals secure a Game 2 victory on Monday. This win came after the Yankees capitalized on eight walks in Game 1. Now, the Royals are in a favorable position as they head back to Kauffman Stadium for Games 3 and 4, facing the top-seeded team in the AL.

With Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA) slated to pitch Game 3 against Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt, the Royals have an opportunity to gain a pivotal 2-1 series advantage.

Historically, teams with a 2-1 lead and home-field advantage for Game 4 have a 25-6 record in Division Series history, putting the odds in Kansas City’s favor. However, if the Yankees manage to split the two games at Kauffman Stadium, they could turn to Gerrit Cole or Carlos Rodón for a decisive Game 5 in New York.

Game 3 of the best-of-five playoff series is set for Wednesday night in Kansas City, marking the Royals' first home postseason game since the 2015 World Series.

Yankees star Aaron Judge recorded one hit in three at-bats, an infield single, bringing his total to one hit in seven at-bats with four strikeouts in the series. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., projected to finish second to Judge in the AL MVP voting, went hitless in five at-bats with three strikeouts, leaving him 0 for 10 in the series.