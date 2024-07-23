Bobby Witt Jr. is emerging as one of the best players in MLB. The Kansas City Royals star shortstop has played well throughout the 2024 season and was on the verge of hitting for the cycle on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. All he needed was a single to complete the historic feat, but Witt was instead hit by a pitch. It is safe to say that Royals star catcher Salvador Perez was not a fan of Witt getting hit by a pitch amid the circumstances, via ESPN.

“I don't like the way it looks, honest to you guys,” Perez said. “Three-for-three, trying to get a hit for the cycle… I'm going to have Junior's back.”

Witt later added that Perez displayed his leadership ability with his comments, stating “that's why he's the captain.” In the end, Kansas City earned a 10-4 victory. The Royals are now 56-45 as they hope to make a playoff push.

Having a superstar like Witt on the roster will unquestionably prove to be pivotal for the Royals moving forward.

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.'s big season

Witt was selected to his first All-Star game this season. He also fell just short of winning the Home Run Derby.

Witt was one of the top prospects in baseball before making his MLB debut in 2022. He played fairly well during his rookie season, but finished just fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting. In 2023, Witt took a step forward and flashed the potential that scouts once saw in him.

Now, there is no denying the fact that Witt is among the best players in the game. He is currently slashing .341/.387/.592/.979 across a league leading 101 games played. Witt also leads the league in hits (137) and runs scored (82). Additionally, he has recorded 18 home runs, 27 doubles, 10 triples and 22 stolen bases.

Witt is a pure hitter who offers power from the right-side of the plate. He is also a threat on the bases to say the least. The Royals' rebuild has been a long process, but they now have a true superstar to build around.